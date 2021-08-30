HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was arrested after hitting an officer with her car while trying to flee the scene in Hazelwood, police said.
Shanice Davidson, 40, of St. Louis, was charged with two counts of resisting and interfering with arrest for a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer.
On Aug. 18, Davidson was pulled over for having an expired temporary license plate on her car in Hazelwood, Mo. As officers learned she have an active felony warrant, the woman sped off. One week later, a Hazelwood officer was responding to a “keep the peace” call in the 6000 block of North Lindbergh Friday when he spotted Davidson getting into her car and ordered her to step out of it. According to documents, the 40-year-old quickly locked the car doors and put the car in reverse. The officer was then pinned against a parked car and struck by the side mirror. He was injured and evaluated at a local hospital.
“Hazelwood officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop. A Starchase GPS device was eventually deployed, and the pursuit was terminated,” the Hazelwood Police Department wrote.
Davidson was arrested and being held on a $200,000 bond.
