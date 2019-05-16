HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The parents of John Reinhardt, 20, and Caitlyn Frangel, 19, say they’re overwhelmed with worry after not hearing from their kids since Monday night.
They say the two friends were hanging out at Reinhardt’s house that night.
“He asked if he could borrow my credit card and run up to the gas station to get some gas for his car,” said his mother Diane Reinhardt.
The two drove to the Mobil Gas station on Dunn Road in Hazelwood.
“A neighbor works at this Mobil station, he confirmed that he was in here with her buying snacks and he said everything appeared to be fine,” said Reinhardt.
Reinhardt says after that neighbor saw them leave the store, no one has seen them since.
“It’s really tough to not know where your babies are, even if they’re 20-years-old, they’re still our babies,” she said.
Both mothers say they’ve made a missing person’s report with Hazelwood police, who tell News 4 they are investigating.
Detectives say they are trying to ping locations from cell phones, but officers say those phones seem to be off because calls are going straight to voicemail.
Police say Reindhart was driving a 2008 grey Chevy Impala with temporary tags. Both mothers say they don’t suspect that their children ran off together.
Reindhart says her son was supposed to help a friend move on Tuesday. Frangel’s mother says her daughter left behind her medicine in her car that is still parked outside of Reinhardt’s home.
Hazlewood police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 314-838-5000.
