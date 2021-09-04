HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Hazelwood, Mo. man was killed when he was ejected during an accident on I-170 early Saturday morning.
Police tell News 4 the accident happened just after 4:00 a.m. on I-170 just south of I-270. Godfrey Gitau, 35, was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima that went off the road and hit the guardrail. Gitau was then ejected from the Altima. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gitau was not wearing a seatbelt, police say.
