ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A Hazelwood man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges stemming from an armed robbery at a Subway in Dec. of 2018.
Court documents state Alonzo Payne, 37, walked into the Subway in Grandview Plaza in Florissant and asked employees to show him where the bathroom was at. Instead of entering the restroom, Payne entered an "employees only" food preparation area.
Once inside, the 37-year-old brandished a handgun and demanded money. Two teenage employees emptied out the cash register and gave Payne an undisclosed amount of money, officials said.
During the robbery, one of the employees started recording the incident of their cellphone. The employees dial 911 after Payne left and played the recording for officers and a Subway manager.
While listening to the recording, the manager recognized the voice as "Lonnie", a former Subway employee's boyfriend.
After searching for the 37-year-old for a few days, Payne was spotted at his girlfriend's home in Hazelwood. Officers shortly pulled him over during a traffic stop after he left.
Police said Payne was sitting on a handgun when he was pulled over. He was taken into custody immediately.
Payne plead guilty in July to armed robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Florissant Police Chief Timothy Fagan commended the Subway employees who provided crucial evidence during the investigation.
“Importantly, these young employees did not resist Mr. Payne and complied with his demands. At the same time, they had the presence of mind to secure vital evidence that assisted greatly in identifying Mr. Payne as a suspect," said Fagan. "Law enforcement depends upon the continued cooperation of citizens like these two young people in our efforts to locate and arrest violent offenders.”
