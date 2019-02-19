LINCOLN Co. (KMOV.com) - A Hazelwood man is facing charges for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old Lincoln County girl and giving her a sexually transmitted disease (STD).
Marlon Luckett is charged with second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy.
Police say he met a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat and in June 2018, he drove her to her residence in Lincoln County, raped her and gave her a sexually transmitted disease. He was 22-years-old at the time.
Authorities had been searching for him for months but finally arrested him on February 13 when he went to the St. Charles County Police Department to report that his phone had been stolen.
Police say Luckett told them that he and the teen had sex twice. He said he was diagnosed with an STD four years ago but stated that he sought treatment for it.
He is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on a $40,000 cash-only bond and cannot have any contact with the victim.
