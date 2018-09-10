HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A water main break closed an intersection in Hazelwood Monday morning.
The police department said the intersection of Lynn Haven and Town and Country was closed around 9 a.m. due to a water main break.
A little under two hours later, police said the intersection was passable in both directions but advised drivers to watch for workers on scene.
