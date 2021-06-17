HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A hotel in north St. Louis County had to be evacuated because of a fire overnight.
The Comfort Inn at 7133 Douglas Palmer Place in Hazelwood caught fire before 1:45 a.m. According to fire officials, 80 people were inside of the hotel at the time of the fire. No one was taken to the hospital for treatment, but authorities said an officer did suffer some smoke inhalation.
Majority of the people staying at the hotel were able to go back inside after the fire was extinguished to get belongings. They were not allowed to stay in the building and had to find alternate arrangements.
The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson team is investigating the cause of the fire.
