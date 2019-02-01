NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Hazelwood School District is investigating an altercation caught on camera between a student and a teacher Friday morning at the Hazelwood East High School.
St. Louis County police said they took a 16-year-old student into custody shortly before 7 a.m. Friday before turning him over to family services.
In a video caught on a student’s cell phone, the student walks up to the teacher sitting at the desk in front of the room. He then slaps his teacher before a resource officer enters into the classroom and apprehends him.
Police said the incident stemmed from a disagreement between the student and teacher before school began.
Hazelwood School District's full response to the incident can be read here:
The Hazelwood School District does not condone violence of any nature. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is the District’s number one priority. The District at all times followed their policies and procedures, as well as state statutes. Parents are always contacted after an assault has occurred. Parents all always contacted at the first stages of behaviors that are contrary to the District’s Student Code of Conduct.
Most parents are responsive and cooperative; however, that is not always the case. Students who consistently exhibit troubling behavior are provided additional support at the Hazelwood Opportunity Center (Alternative Learning).
When an assault occurs on a staff member, the police are contacted. The student, if a juvenile, is usually taken into custody and taken to the Family Court. School Administrators cooperate fully with the police and juvenile authorities. This practice was followed in the case at hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.