HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hazelwood Central High School senior Demoria Robinson says she was crushed when she found out her high school graduation might not happen because of the coronavirus outbreak. Now, someone is doing something about it and finding a solution.
“We worked hard for 12 years just to get our senior year taken away from us,” Robinson said.
The Power Plex in Hazelwood is crafting plans for an outdoor graduation for hundreds of seniors who would have otherwise missed on a memory of a lifetime.
The concept will allow families to drive up and see their graduate walk across a stage.
"They've lost out on sports, they've lost out on proms, so at least we can do is to provide them with a meaningful in person graduation ceremony," said Paul Brown with Brought to You Media.
The ceremonies will have a main stage. Students will sit in front of the stage in chairs spaced 6 feet apart. Family members will view the ceremony from their cars.
“Just like a drive-in movie theater where you turn on your FM radio," Brown said.
The parking lot can accommodate up to 800 vehicles.
"Plus, we'll have some overflow in another lot, where we can show the video on screens in mobile trucks, so we can accommodate probably over 1,000 cars," said Bob Hebrank.
Right now, four different districts have signed on with a total of nine schools scheduled.
