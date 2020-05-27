HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It was a surprise drop-off of three truckloads of food that Hope Church leaders say helped them feed more than 400 families Wednesday.
“Putting people in the position of not just receiving but giving, just opens up their life,” said Pastor Greg Bruce.
Pastor Greg Bruce says shortly after stay-at-home orders went into place they started doing what they call ‘Saturday Mobile Markets’ on the weekend to give back to the community.
“People don’t get out of their car, we just pull around and then we put food in the truck,” said Bruce.
He says randomly they’ll get a drop-off during the week but today’s drop-off was out of the norm.
“We had 10 pallets, I mean, each box of vegetables and fruits and it was 480 boxes and that was one truck,” he said.
He says some of the families in need have lost their jobs or loved ones in recent weeks.
“This past Saturday, there was a lady, a dear grandma, and when she rolled her window down, she was just sobbing. They loaded her with food and she was like, 'I need prayer', and come to find out her husband had just left her the week before and didn’t know how she was going to eat,” said Bruce.
And as businesses begin to open back up, some families are left dealing with the financial toll the COVID-19 shutdown has imposed.
“Even though things are opening up people are having to get new jobs, go back to work and then many dig themselves out of the debt, so any part that we can be a help. If it’s just a little or big part we’re going to keep doing this,” Bruce said.
Hope Church will be doing these weekend drop-offs on a month-to-month basis.
The next drop-off will be this Saturday.
For more information on Hope Church’s’ Saturday Mobile Market, visit here.
