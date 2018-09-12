HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police were on the scene of a shooting near Hazelwood Central High School, in which a 12th grade student was shot Wednesday.
It is unclear at this point what led to the shooting.
The student had left the school campus and was walking home when he was shot near Greenway Chase Drive and Sabrina Lane.
Police placed Hazelwood Central, Brown Elementary, Early Childhood Education Central and GALACTIC/gifted educations schools on lockdown but later gave the schools the all-clear to dismiss.
Brown Elementary, Early Childhood Center and the Gifted Education Center are being dismissed at their regular times with heightened security.
After school activities at Hazelwood Central have been canceled.
Authorities have confirmed that the victim was transported to a nearby urgent care. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police believe the victim knew his shooter.
Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
