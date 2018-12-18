ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A spill on Interstate 270 containing hazardous materials forced a two lane shut down near I-55 Tuesday afternoon, according to MoDOT.
Two lanes of northbound I-270 were closed. All lanes are open now.
Officials said a semi carrying hydrogen carbonate spilled 40 gallons as it was driving from southbound I-55 onto northbound I-270. The chemical is not flammable.
MoDOT also said the spill has forced them to combine some of the ramps from northbound I-55 and southbound I-55 to 270.
For breaking traffic alerts, download the traffic app now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.