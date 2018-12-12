ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis firefighters evacuated a business south of Forest Park overnight due to a malfunctioning hydrogen tank.
The Fire Department said there was a small leak at Paulo Products Company at 5511 West Park.
Crews were able to isolate the leak and clear the scene.
