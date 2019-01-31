Letter from Circuit Attorney to police outlines 'particularly troublesome' concerns with investigation of off-duty officer's death Following the shooting death of Officer Katlyn Alix at the hands of a fellow officer, the Circuit Attorney’s Office is raising concerns about how the evidence was handled in the immediate aftermath of Alix’s death.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In a press conference Thursday afternoon, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden blasted Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s statements in a letter about the ongoing investigation of officer Katlyn Alix’s shooting death at the hands of fellow officer Nathaniel Hendren.

The letter, obtained by KMOV, outlines Gardner’s concerns about the handling of evidence during the early stages of the investigation, particularly the fact there was not blood drawn from the officers.

“I’m sure you are aware that we have a protocol with area hospitals that they will honor our search warrants for blood draws. This procedure is common in criminal investigations,” the letter said.

Gardner also cited the fact that Garrity Rights prevented the breath and urine samples collected from being part of a criminal procedure as a major problem.

“Taking these tests under the cover of Garrity appears as an obstructionist tactic to prevent us from understanding the state of the officers during the commission of this alleged crime,” she wrote.

Thursday, Hayden became visibly upset when addressing the letter.

“Let it be crystal clear. The accusations lodged by the Circuit Attorney, at the very least, were offensive and insulting to the Force Investigative Unit and myself,” Hayden said.

Hayden went on to cite the experience of the officers on the FIU, which spans more than 40 years. He also said the FIU and Internal Affairs followed city regulations and departmental procedure “to the letter.”

“The accusation by the circuit attorney that any action taken by our Force Investigation Unit or Internal Affairs was an obstructionist tactic was unwarranted, certainly untimely, and absolutely irresponsible,” Hayden said.

He also responded to Gardner’s concern over his original statement on the morning of the incident in which he said it appeared Alix’s death was due to an accidental mishandling of a firearm.

Gardner called it irresponsible to present such a conclusion while the investigation was ongoing, but Hayden countered that he was presenting what he knew at the time.

“At no time was the sharing of my early understanding meant to imply any conclusions had been drawn,” he said. “The circumstances around the shooting were much more reckless and dangerous than what I had originally understood.”

Gardner's office later responded with a statement:

"Circuit Attorney Gardner stands by the contents of her letter and by the concerns she has regarding the actions of the police department in this incident. The Circuit Attorney’s position is that this criminal investigation should take precedence over the internal administrative investigation. In this instance, internal policies were used to circumvent our efforts to obtain the evidence we requested."



“It is time to focus our efforts on working together to seek the truth of this matter, so we can get justice for Katlyn Alix and the community,” said Gardner.

During the press conference Hayden also outlined what the department will do to address the fact the on-duty officers were out of their jurisdiction at the time of Alix's death.

The officers were assigned to District 2, but the home where the shooting occurred is in District 1, about three miles from where they were assigned.

The police manual states officers must "Constantly patrol his or her beat, except when on special assignments and shall not lounge, loaf or gather with others at any place."

In response to these revelations, Hayden said effective immediately, supervisors and commanders will be present at all roll calls to reinforce with officers that they must stay in their assigned district.

Watch commanders will also confirm the location of their officers every hour using the radio and GPS tracking information.

Currently, the GPS devices in patrol cars are in the department laptops, many of which are 10 years old. The department had previously begun the process of updating the machines, but to date, only about 40 new laptops have been issued.