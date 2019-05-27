JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is pushing for Congress to approve a disaster relief bill as Jefferson City recovers from a devastating tornado.
Hawley toured the Missouri State Capitol where he met with several emergency personnel after he toured the area. He says emergency officials told him about 240 homes and businesses were damages by storms.
An EF3 tornado tore through the southern part of Jefferson City Wednesday night. Residents continued to salvage what they can from the debris.
"Everything. Cars buildings, windows- you name it. Everything was damaged," said resident Ian Ramsey. "It looks like a war zone, like a bomb just went off over here."
READ:'It's like a bomb went off;' EF-3 tornado strikes Jefferson City, leaving extensive damage behind
The damage spanned about a 3-mile area in the state capital, Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams said. About 20 people were rescued by emergency personnel, and although there were no reports of missing people.
Jefferson City was hard hit. But law enforcement, EMS, firefighters have been tremendous. And hundreds & hundreds of volunteers. pic.twitter.com/s9fiipFKHw— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 25, 2019
The American Red Cross and other volunteer organizations are helping to provide much need supplies.
To help out those affected by the tornado, contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS or at any area Metro Regions bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.