ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday, Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley introduced legislation that would give grants to communities to allow them to hire more police officers, with the goal of increasing the number of cops nationwide by 100,000.
"This is not the time to defund the police or vilify them, but to support the brave men and women in blue - and put more of them on the streets," Hawley said in a release.
The bill would also increase penalties for assaulting federal officers by 50 percent, protect government judges and prosecutors from having their private information exposed, and increase service programs for federal officers.
