Hawley endorses Rep. Vicky Hartzler in the Missouri GOP Senate primary

ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - US Senator Josh Hawley has made an endorsement in the upcoming US Senate race in Missouri.
Saturday, Hawley endorsed Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in the Missouri GOP primary; the announcement was made at Missouri GOP's Lincoln Days event in St. Charles. Hartzler has represented Missouri's 4th Congressional District since 2011. The district covers an area from near Jefferson City to just south of Kansas City.
Hartzler is one of several candidates running to replace retiring US Senator Roy Blunt. Other candidates include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Governor Eric Greitens. Schmitt's campaign released the following statement about the endorsement:
“Attorney General Schmitt looks forward to serving in the U.S. Senate with Senator Hawley.”
The primary is scheduled for August 2.
