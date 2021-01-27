ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blame continues to be directed Senator Josh Hawley for the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 after he challenged election results.
A small crowd of demonstrators braved snow and freezing temperatures Wednesday to demand Hawley’s resignation. The crowd rallied in front of the federal courthouse in downtown, where Hawley's St. Louis office is located.
During a radio interview on KMOX, Hawley said it was never his goal to overturn the presidential election.
“What we need to have are elections that are fair, free and open and I think congress needs to do its job and look into election regularities,” Senator Hawley said. “It’s a lie that I was trying to overturn the election or that Ted Cruz was trying to overturn an election. It's a lie that I incited violence or that he incited violence or that having a debate on the floor or that having a debate on the senate floor is equivalent to violence."
KMOV has reached out to Hawley each day for more than three weeks asking for an interview. So far, he has not scheduled an appearance with us.
