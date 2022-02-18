Hawley defends use of controversial photo for fundraising

(KMOV.com) - US Senator Josh Hawley is standing by his campaign's decision to turn a controversial photo into a business opportunity.
Hawley's team is selling a mug showing him give a fist bump to protesters at the capitol hours before it was attacked. Hawley says the mug is much bigger than a photo.
"It's about reclaiming that picture and taking it back frankly, from the lies of the left," Hawley said.
The Associated Press owns the right to the image, Hawley says his campaign has permission to use it.
