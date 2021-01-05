VIRGINA, (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley says his family was threatened at their Washington D.C. area home Monday night.
In a tweet, the Republican senator said protesters pounded on their door and hurled threats at his family while he was away in Missouri.
“Tonight, while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in D.C. and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can't travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family and I will not be intimidated by left-wing violence,”
The group outside of Hawley’s home was not Antifa but a group of protesters called Shutdown DC
Shutdown DC posted a 51-minute video of what they called a candlelight vigil outside his Virginia home. Video shows the group standing outside for about 30 minutes.
“We visited Senator Hawley's house for around 30 minutes. We sang songs, chanted and shared our stories. A small group of people delivered a copy of the constitution to his door (with Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution dog eared for easy reference),” they tweeted.
Police officers from the Vienna Police department arrived but the video does not show anyone getting arrested. News 4 has reached out to the department and has not heard back.
Protesters said they don't agree with Hawley’s decision to contest Wednesday's electoral college vote. In a series of tweets, the organization responded back to Hawley.
We've gotten some media inquiries about Senator Josh Hawley's tweets about us... 1. We are absolutely and unapologetically anti-fascists. We are perplexed that someone would use that in the pejorative and we certainly would hope that Senator Hawley also opposes fascism. https://t.co/qtCvM05sdx— ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021
3. It's disappointing that Senator Hawley, an member of what presents itself as the greatest deliberative body in the world, would resort to calling us 'scumbags'. But if he must. We're happy to call him a snowflake.— ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021
