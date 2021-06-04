WASHINGTON DC (KMOV.com) - US Senator Josh Hawley is calling on NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci to resign and for a full investigation to take place into the origins of COVID-19.

Hawley's comments come days after some of Fauci's emails were publicly released. Some critics have pointed to an email sent to Fauci last April, in which an executive at EcoHealth Alliance, the global nonprofit that helped fund some research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, thanked Fauci for publicly stating that scientific evidence supports a natural origin for the coronavirus and not a lab release. Fauci has said that some people have misconstrued that email.

+2 Dr. Anthony Fauci responds after his emails were publicly released In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that an email he received last year from an executive at the US-based EcoHealth Alliance has been misconstrued and offered a hint of regret about a February 2020 email downplaying the need to wear a mask.

Fauci recently said he still believes the most likely origin of the virus is from an animal but adds that it is possible the virus came from a lab leak. Hawley is also calling for Congress to determine the role the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had in funding the lab in Wuhan.

President Biden recently called on the intelligence community and allies around the world to investigate the origins of COVID-19.