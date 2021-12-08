ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- U.S. Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley is demanding answers about the Goodfellow Federal Center about workers who were exposed to toxic chemicals.

Employees say they were exposed to cancer-causing chemicals at the center in 2019. Nearly 90 hazardous chemicals were found in the building.

High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found at local federal complex It’s a problem those who work at the Goodfellow Federal Complex say has been causing concerns for decades.

Hawley and Senator Roy Blunt sent a letter to the General Services Administration asking for accountability. Hawley said he wants to know when the administration knew about the issue and what action it plans to take in the future.