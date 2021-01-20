ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A lot of eyes will be glued to their TV and computer screens Wednesday watching history unfold.
President-Elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
And Missouri and Illinois are fully represented at the ceremony.
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt oversees all things surrounding Inauguration Day. From the ceremony to the performances and even the security. Both Blunt and Sen. Josh Hawley will be there including Congresswoman Cori Bush.
In Illinois, Senator Durbin, who becomes the second highest ranking senator, will be there as will Senator Duckworth.
Metro East Congressman Rodney Davis told News 4 he also plans on being in attendance.
