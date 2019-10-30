ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Terrance Cole's call to 911 may be one of the most unusual. The 90-year-old called police Tuesday morning saying a hawk busted through his bedroom window.
"I was sitting in my bedroom looking at the TV and I heard something boom," said Cole. “I thought it was an explosion."
Cole said he didn't realize what caused the window to break at first. He then spotted the large bird with its wings spread sitting on a ladder in the room.
He called police. The World Bird Sanctuary also came to help.
"It didn’t take them long, they got him. He must have been up there when they got him because they had a big, wide net," said Cole.
The female hawk is now recovering at the sanctuary in West County. The sanctuary said it's not unusual for birds to fly into windows, though it's rare for them to break through. It's not mating season, so the World Bird Sanctuary said the hawk may be seen a reflection of the clouds in the window and got confused.
The bird has minor injuries and will likely be at the sanctuary for another week. Once it's recovered, the bird will be released in the same area where it was found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.