ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the St. Louis area, many people are struggling to find locations with open availability.
A spokesperson from the St. Louis County Health Department said they're hearing widespread reports of people having trouble finding available locations and most urgent cares in the area are fully booked.
READ: St. Louis hospitals days away from reaching capacity as coronavirus spreads like 'wildfire'
But there are some testing sites that have open slots.
As of Monday morning, the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley has open appointments and two South County pop-up COVID testing, the Weber Road Branch and Oak Bend Branch, for Wednesday.
To sign up, click here.
