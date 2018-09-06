OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) --The Overland Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a man they say robbed the Boost Mobile on Page Ave. Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the suspect, a male in his 30s standing around 6’2” with a medium build, entered the store just before 5 p.m. with a gray handgun.
No other information has been released on the incident. Police warn the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.
