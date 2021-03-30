SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City police are searching for three men who robbed a T-Mobile store in south St. Louis.
Just before closing time, three men walked into the store in the 1000 block of Loughborough Ave and starting stealing display phones from the counter. Police said one of the men pulled out a knife when an employee tried to stop them.
The robbers were able to flee in a black Chevy Cruze before officers arrived. No one was injured.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) for a possible reward, OR they can contact a 1st District Detective at 314-444-0100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.