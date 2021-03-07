JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A search is underway for a missing St. Louis County man who took a young girl and vowed that no one would ever see her again.
Grenale Antonio Henderson, 35, was last seen in the 7000 block of Emma Ave in Jennings after taking 1-year-old Royalty Miller at 10 p.m. Thursday. Royalty’s mother called the next morning asking to return her child but Henderson refused. Police said he told the woman that she would never see her daughter again and he would shoot at police if confronted.
Henderson is about 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with a neck tattoo of “NANA” on left side. He is known to drive a black Audi with Missouri license plate of OLHEAD. Royalty is about 1 foot 6 inches tall, weighs between 30-40 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white socks.
If you see the pair, immediately dial 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
