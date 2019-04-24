SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com)--- Authorities in Shiloh, Illinois are asking for the public's help locating a Fairview Heights man wanted in connected with domestic battery case.
The St. Clair County Attorney's Office issued warrants for Arthur Peterson, 50, after he fled the scene from a physical disturbance in the 900 block of North Greenmount Road just past 9:30 p.m. on April 19.
Officers were unable to find Peterson but remained on scene to provide treatment for the victim.
Anyone with information about Peterson's whereabouts should contact local police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.