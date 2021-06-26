O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for an armed man who robbed an O’Fallon, Mo. business late Friday night.
Police said an Asian man walked into a business just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Terra Lane near Lake St. Louis Boulevard and demanded the money from the cash register at gunpoint. After stealing the cash, he ran out towards Guthrie Road.
The suspect is between 5 foot 8 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, dark tennis shoes and gloves.
Anyone with information should call the O’Fallon Missouri Police Department at 636-240-3200.
