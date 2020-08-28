FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Franklin County officials are asking people who attended two churches in the county to self-quarantine for 14 days.
A person tested positive for COVID-19 in the county and attended four church services between August 20 and 23 while being symptomatic. Officials with the Franklin County Health Department said everyone who was at these events needs to self-quarantine.
The church services are:
- St. Mary of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Villa Ridge prayer group on August 20.
- St. Mary of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Villa Ridge 5 p.m. service on August 22.
- St. Mary of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Villa Ridge 8 a.m. service on August 23.
- St. James, Catawissa, 10 a.m. service on August 23.
