ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As many Missourians are taking precautions to prevent the exposure of coronavirus, reports of high prices and scams are popping up more and more.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt debuted an online COVID-19 price gouging form Monday for the public to report issues and ask specific questions.

Consumers can see questions such as if others were selling items at that same price or where did the incident occurred. The form will allow Schmitt's Consumer Protection Team to track complaints. 

“Monitoring and combating price gouging in Missouri is one of our top priorities moving forward, and we want to make it as easy as possible for Missourians to report what they’re seeing in their communities,” said Schmitt.

Also, Schmitt's team has partnered with Amazon to combat price gouging. 

To file a complaint, click here.

