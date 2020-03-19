ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Looking for something to entertain your children Thursday morning?
The St. Louis Aquarium is offering a virtual breakfast with Coconut the sloth.
The virtual breakfast begins at 9:45 a.m. Thursday. People are encouraged to grab some breakfast and pull up the live stream on the St. Louis Aquarium’s Facebook page as you eat.
During the breakfast, you’ll learn what Coconut likes to eat and what her daily life is like at the aquarium. Hint: It’s very...very...very slow.
The aquarium is temporarily closed but they say they’ll continue to bring fun and educational videos to Facebook.
