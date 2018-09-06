ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you have an old child’s car seat collecting dust in the garage or basement this month could be your best chance to get money for that old gear.
“Nobody knows what to do with them. I have people come in all the time like, ‘I have four or five car seats sitting in my basement,’” said Brittany Kaiser, Child Passenger Safety Technician at St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Safety Stop.
Most car seats expire after six years.
“Car seats are out in extreme heat and extreme cold while you’re using them. The plastic becomes brittle. It doesn’t uphold like it should anymore. The harnesses seem to fray and things like that and when we see car seats six years and older in car accidents, they don’t uphold like they should and just crumble,” said Kaiser.
She also explained with safety testing and standards constantly changing, a car seat made 10 years ago may not be as safe as a new one.
Car seats cannot be donated or re-sold, which means people should steer clear of buying or selling them at yard sales.
“You don’t know that person or where it’s from. You don’t know the history of that car seat. It could be expired. You don’t know if it has been involved in an accident and if it has, has it been pushed passed its stress point,” said Kaiser.
So you really only have two options: Throw it in the trash or find a trade-in program.
The only trade-in program News 4 has been able to find in the St. Louis area is a bi-annual event at Target. Between September 9 and 22 you can bring an old car seat to the Guest Services department at a Target store and get a 20 percent off coupon to use toward the purchase of a new car seat, base, stroller, or other select baby gear. The coupon is only good through October 6. The traded in car seat can be in any condition, including broke, dirty, and expired. Target partners with Waste Management to use the old parts for things like plastic buckets and construction equipment.
Even if you choose to toss out your car seat, safety experts recommend taking a few precautions. They ask you to avoid sitting it on the curb. They don’t want anyone else to see it, think it’s in good shape, and try to re-use it. Instead, they ask you to dissemble it as much as possible, cut the straps, write “expired” on it, put it in a trash bag, and then put in the trash bin.
If you are looking to buy a new car seat at a discounted price or need assistance setting it up, St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Safety Stop wants to help. Its services are free but you do need to make an appointment by calling 314-454-KIDS and selecting #3.
