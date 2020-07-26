ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — All the way back to the off-season, the Cardinals have never wavered in their support of Dakota Hudson as a central piece for what they're trying to accomplish in St. Louis.
Listening to John Mozeliak and Mike Shildt speak about the 25-year-old right-hander, it's always been clear that he would be a big part of the team's plans for the future.
Whenever presented with it, Shildt seemed sincerely puzzled at some of the outside noise attempting to discredit Hudson's 2019 performance, consistently referring to his 16 wins and strong earned run average (3.35) in his first season as a major league starter last year. Another facet for Shildt—and a relevant point—has been Hudson's age an relative inexperience.
Jack Flaherty wasn't blowing people away out of the gate in his first taste as a big-league starter in 2018. It's fair to suggest that Hudson, who turns 26 in September, still has plenty of room to grow as a pitcher.
That growth would be important, as Hudson did carry some things to work on with him into the winter. Hudson led all MLB pitchers with 86 walks allowed in 2019—not the type of leaderboard any player is chasing. Hudson was also moderately susceptible to the home run ball, a troublesome combination with high walk totals.
The debate surrounding Hudson's 2019 season pertains to the degree to which luck played a factor in his success. His proclivity for the timely ground ball—his 20 double play balls last year placed him fourth in the National League—was key to Hudson's quality record and ERA.
Constant reliance on double plays to Houdini your way out of jams on the mound is a dangerous recipe. Then again, it's one baked into the blueprint for Hudson, who threw sinkers 48.7% of the time a year ago, easily the most frequently-used pitch in his arsenal.
The ability to refine his game on the mound would be critical to his success. Though that doesn't mean Hudson should be pressured to win more games or shrink his ERA even further, the hope for his 2020 effort was a marked improvement in the underlying numbers, the indicators that would instill faith of many more bright days ahead for the former Mississippi State Bulldog.
Through the first two games of the 2020 season, the Cardinals, as a team, had displayed an impressive level of improvement in many of the areas deemed necessary for their collective success.
The offense flowed and found a variety of ways to score. The pitching was efficient and attack-oriented. For the keen eye that sought it out, the defense and baserunning provided the Cardinals with an edge that helped push St. Louis out to a 2-0 start to the campaign.
In Hudson's first outing of the year Sunday, his progress wasn't as evident.
Though Hudson started strong and managed to minimize the problems associated with bases on balls, he replaced one problem with another, allowing two long balls in a 5-1 loss to the Pirates at Busch Stadium. Hudson left the game with one out in the fifth upon walking his first and only batter of the day, and was ultimately charged with four earned runs on seven hits.
Hudson looked solid his first three innings, keeping the Pirates off the board by pounding the strike zone regularly. When his pitches began to find too much of the plate, though, the Pirates were eager to pounce.
"I thought he was good at commanding counts, in control with good tempo," Shildt said of Hudson prior to his trouble in the fourth inning. "It looked like maybe he slowed his tempo down a little bit and got some balls elevated more toward the middle of the plate, and they made him pay for it."
Of the seven hits allowed by Hudson Sunday, five of them were struck with exit velocities greater than 100 mph. A sixth registered at 96.7 mph. Both home runs allowed by Hudson were considered "barreled" by Statcast; neither Flaherty nor Adam Wainwright permitted a single barreled ball against them in their starts this weekend.
It's as though Hudson, cognizant of his troubles with walks a year ago, was too comfortable within the strike zone. He threw 42 of 62 pitches for strikes on Sunday.
Evidently, several of them found the wheelhouse for Pirate hitters.
"I definitely feel like it helped them," Hudson said of his consistency in the strike zone Sunday. "They've been swinging early in the count. I feel like after they saw what I was trying to get them to swing at, I just left a few pitches over. It kind of snowballed a little bit when they got things going there."
The Cardinals starter didn't show up on any leaderboard for home runs he allowed in 2019—the 22 he permitted placed him around the middle of the pack across the league, outside the top 30 in the NL.
One tough outing does not make a season, but with each start in a 60-game season representing the significance of perhaps two or three in a regulation campaign, Hudson understands that his ability to make quick adjustments will a critical aspect for enjoying a turnaround his next time out.
"Just two pitches kind of over the middle of the plate," Hudson said. "I got a lot more out of those pitches than the results out there. They just made an adjustment. I just got to be a few pitches sooner to make mine."
