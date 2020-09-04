WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. -- It was a message of hate and lies that was spray painted around local churches in the Webster Groves community.
“I’m frustrated and angry and just sad about what’s happening,” said Reverend Wendy Bruner.
Bruner said she received a call Friday morning after someone spotted the message “13/50” spray painted several times around her church, Peace United Church of Christ.
They were the second church to get tagged.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, the message 13/50 is hateful propaganda.
The ADL said the hate symbol is a false shorthand reference used by white supremacist to depict African Americans as criminals.
The number 13 represents the percentage of African Americans in the U.S. while the 50 falsely refers to the percentage of murders committed by African Americans.
According to the most recent published FBI Crime in the U.S. data, it shows that whites lead as homicide offenders in 2018.
“It’s made to make people who are African American seem like criminals and that is just not the case,” said Bruner.
News 4 told you earlier this week, an anonymous letter was being sent around to homes with Black Lives Matter signs demanding them to remove them.
[RELATED: Webster Groves neighbors mailed anonymous letter asking them to remove Black Lives Matter signs]
State Representative Sarah Unsicker fears as we inch closer to the election things could accelerate.
“I am worried what it’s going to escalate to, I am worried about violence, I’m worried about the safety of this community,” she said.
Reverend Bruner said these recent hateful actions are at the core of the reason why they will continue to hold these vigils.
“We’re not going to stop until we feel like Black lives matter and we’re obviously a long way from that,” said Bruner.
Both churches filed police reports in this matter.
News 4 reached out to Webster Groves Police, we’re awaiting a response.
