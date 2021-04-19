HOUSTON, Tx (KMOV/KTRK/CNN) -- A grand jury in Houston has determined an attack on a Korean store owner can be prosecuted as a hate crime. Two women are charged with assault -- but only one faces the hate crime enhancement.
Keaundra Young and her cousin Dequiesha Williams were charged for their alleged involvement in the brutal assault of store owner Jung Kim and her son Sungjun Lee.
Kim told KTRK-TV she is still scared, weeks after the attack, and was not aware that a Harris County grand jury indicted Young -- seen on video hitting her -- with a hate crime.
"It's important to use the law we have to hold people accountable who don't just commit crimes, but they commit them with racial or other bias in their motive in committing the crime," said Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney.
Witnesses say young hurled Asian and racial slurs at Kim while assaulting her. Williams -- seen on video attempting to pull her cousin off of young -- was not charged with a hate crime. Both women are also facing charges for assaulting Kim's son, whose face still bares the scares.
"I got a lot of customers,” Sungjun Lee told KTRK. “They come to the store and give us a hug and pray for us. They pray for my family." Lee says his family has focus on the vast majority of their customers, who are always quick with hugs and smiles.
They admit, the visits from the FBI for a possible federal investigation and the national attention the incident has brought on is difficult to manage.
“It's really hurt my family,” Kim said. Ogg says she hopes the hate crime charge serves a bigger purpose and encourages Asian community members to speak up to law enforcement and not suffer alone.
“The Asian community has been contacting me, members from all ethnic groups, that they're afraid. And they want to know the police are going to respond to them if they are being targeted for their minority status," Ogg said.
