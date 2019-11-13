ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Harry Styles is bringing his 2020 tour to the Enterprise Center.
The former One Direction member will bring “Love On Tour 2020” with special guest Jenny Lewis to St. Louis on July 21 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $36.50 and go on sale Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Click here for more details.
