Harry Styles to Open 2021 GRAMMY Awards
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Get ready, Harry Styles fans!

Style's "Love on Tour" has been rescheduled for this fall. On Tuesday, Ticketmaster announced a number of rescheduled dates for some performances.

The tour will kickoff August 15 in Tacoma, Washington and features 85 shows. Styles will perform in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center on September 15.

Registration to purchase tickets for the new tour dates will begin on July 15 at 9 a.m. through July 18 at 10 p.m. Presale registration for the newly-added tour dates is available now here.

The tour's international dates have not been rescheduled at this time.

