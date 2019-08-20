The Cardinals announced Tuesday the return of outfielder Harrison Bader to the St. Louis roster. Randy Arozarena has been sent back to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.
The move is no coincidence, with Bader's bobblehead night coming up on Thursday at Busch Stadium, but Bader certainly earned the promotion with his play in Triple-A recently. In 70 plate appearances for Memphis following his demotion at the end of July, Bader has slashed a robust .317/.427/.698 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs in 16 games.
Originally, Bader was sent to Memphis as a necessary change of pace, as his average with the Cardinals this season had dipped to .195. Though Bader had never lost his penchant for stellar defensive play in the outfield, the Cardinals could not continue to justify his place in the lineup with such porous offensive numbers.
Now, Bader returns to a situation that could present frequent playing opportunity, provided Mike Shildt is willing to adjust his infatuation with Tommy Edman near the top of the St. Louis lineup on a daily basis. Though Edman has provided the Cardinals a spark with his timely hitting and base running this season, his continued use in the outfield has been befuddling considering the presence of Lane Thomas and Triple-A standout Arozarena on the Cardinals bench.
While Edman's defense and base running make him a valuable player for the Cardinals, his 90 OPS+ (100 is average) makes him a below-average hitter in the lineup, especially at his customary spot among the top two hitters in the order recently. Meanwhile, Thomas has a sensational batting line of .367/.424/.733 with St. Louis, but has only received 33 plate appearances all season. Lesser performers Edman and Yairo Munoz--who are both primarily infielders, it should be noted--have received ample playing time in the outfield in recent weeks.
Suffering from the same dilemma, Arozarena never got much of a chance with St. Louis during his brief stay with the club, going 2-for-8 at the plate. He'll likely return when rosters expand on September 1.
It seems likely the Cardinals will try to integrate Bader back into the lineup quickly, given the hype surrounding the center fielder throughout the past off-season; the plan was clearly for Bader as the center fielder of the future, but 2019 has presented some roadblocks. It will be interesting to see how Shildt handles the glut of outfielders, a situation only likely to worsen with Tyler O'Neill's potential return from the injured list looming in the days to come.
