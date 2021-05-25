ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Harrison Bader was moved to the 10-day IL Tuesday after suffering a hairline fracture in one of his ribs Monday night. The 26-year-old left Monday night's game against the White Sox after injuring himself while trying to make a diving catch in the third inning.
The ball slid under his glove and was between his right rib cage and the ground when he landed. The Cardinals announced they recalled first baseman/outfielder John Nogowski to take Bader's spot on the roster.
Bader is the latest in a string of injuries to the team's outfield depth, following Tyler O'Neil's move to the IL with a broken finger and Triple-A outfielders Scott Hurst and Austin Dean both being sidelined.
