ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Entering competition Saturday, the Cardinals offense had scored a total of 59 runs this season, easily dead last in Major League Baseball.
That’s hardly a fair representation of their performance, as the Cardinals recently went 17 straight days without playing a game. They’re still in catch-up mode compared to the rest of the league.
When you break down the Cardinals scoring output on a per game basis, though, the story doesn’t drastically change. St. Louis entered Saturday’s contest against the Reds at Busch Stadium with an average of 3.93 runs per game, which ranked 27th in MLB—four from the bottom.
Though they didn’t do that statistic any favors Saturday, the Cardinals found a way to win despite scoring only three runs. Kwang Hyun Kim had a lot to do with it.
So, too, did Harrison Bader.
Coming into Saturday, Bader had taken it on the chin early in 2020. He started the season 3-for-24 (.125) with a paltry .443 OPS. Friday, he made an uncharacteristic fielding error that eventually led to an unfortunate match-up for the Cardinals between Tyler Webb and Reds hitter Matt Davidson.
Though he wasn’t the only reason the Cardinals lost Friday—it should be noted, he scored one of the team’s two runs in that game—Bader didn’t shy away from owning his blunder to a Zoom room full of reporters following the club’s disappointing defeat.
"That’s definitely a play I need to make, no doubt about it,” Bader said Friday, making no excuses. “That ball needs to be caught, for sure.”
Bader’s boldness, his confidence can have an unsavory effect on Cardinals fans who see his numbers offensively and wonder why the team continues to devote playing time to the 26-year-old outfielder. As has been the case his whole career, though, the defensive metrics paint a picture of Bader's value in spite of his struggles with a bat in his hand.
On the strength of his defensive play and despite a paltry .680 OPS and 79 OPS+ (100 is considered league-average) in 2019, Bader finished eighth among National League center fielders with 1.8 Wins Above Replacement per FanGraphs (fWAR). With better plate production as a rookie in 2018, Bader had doubled that number, checking in at 3.6 fWAR, which landed his value among the top five center fielders in the NL that season.
Bader's defense defines the Cardinals' patience with him. They long for the day he puts it all together because they know the tremendous value that a competent hitter with his defensive prowess would provide a lineup. Bader spent considerable effort and energy in the offseason training and refining his game with the intention that he would return as a more polished hitter this season. Yet 2020 hadn’t gotten off to the start he envisioned for what was supposed to be a bounce-back campaign.
Then again, who among us can say this year has gone precisely how we planned it would back in January? Bader acknowledged the difficulty of his self-isolation during the Cardinals COVID shutdown, noting he didn't have the benefit of anything resembling live pitching during that time frame.
"With regards to my situation, obviously it was a tough 20 days being in isolation. There's no doubt," Bader said Friday. "Part of me wants to just go out there and play. Part of me wants to, maybe, formulate a little bit. I think it's important to continue to keep a clear head, you know, remain super positive. It's just such a small sample size of the number of at-bats. I'm not going to nitpick about results at all. I'm just going to continue to take positives from every single at-bat."
For Bader there’s no value to any attention paid to negative energy. With his quintessential confidence, Bader has preached the importance of keeping focused on the process rather than getting caught up in the small sample size of his results this season.
“I think the biggest thing with putting pressure on yourself, it really just comes down to how much we care,” Bader said. “Sometimes when the results aren’t there, those thoughts tend to manifest themselves. But there are a lot of guys in there who have taught me to slow down and just trust the ability to slow down. Whether it be how you walk to the plate, how you breathe in the box. Whatever it is, you’ve just gotta make a change. I’m just going to keep trusting my teammates, keep trusting myself, and again, just go out there and play quality baseball so we can win. That’s all that matters.”
Saturday, Bader helped the Cardinals do just that. He boosted the team's struggling offense in the third inning when an opposite field blooper found grass in shallow right field.
With his speed, Bader had his eyes on second base from the crack of the bat.
“Absolutely, double out of the box,” Bader said. “It’s an instance I learned at the University of Florida from an old-school coach of mine, Brad Weitzel. It goes, ‘know, think and chance,’ and it’s based upon the outs and the situation. With no outs, you’ve got to know you can make it. With one out, if you think you can make it, take a chance. Two outs, if there’s a chance in hell, I’m going. The situation allowed me to do it out of the box, I’m just glad it worked out.”
In this case, there was one out when Bader dashed for second—‘if you think you can make it, take a chance.’ Though the throw to the bag was dangerously close to nailing Bader, the Reds didn’t challenge the safe call. Bader's gambit paid off, and the savvy base running didn’t stop there for St. Louis in that third inning.
The next batter, Kolten Wong, blooped a ball to shallow left field, forcing Bader to stop at third after holding halfway to ensure the hit dropped in. The mere threat of Bader’s speed turning the corner for home, though, caused the left fielder to fire toward the plate, freeing the alert Wong to take second on the throw.
When Tommy Edman then hit a soft liner into the outfield, Bader figured he would make certain the ball would drop in before making his way to the plate. He knew he could practically walk home once the ball hit the ground—but Bader probably didn’t count on Wong reading the ball well enough to be nipping at his heels as he crossed home plate, giving the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.
Later in the game, Bader provided the only other run of the evening with an opposite field home run that just snuck over the wall in right-center field.
“I’m just looking for a ball out over the plate in that specific at-bat,” Bader said of his approach against Reds starter Wade Miley in the fifth. “I think he did a really good job of controlling the inner third, jamming guys up, locking guys up… I just told myself, I’m going to get in there and anything out over, I’m going to try to put a good, crisp swing on it and it kind of worked that way.
“Having a plan up there, it’s starting to come back, I think. So let’s just stick with that and keep positive.”
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt also noticed the positive progression in Bader’s approach Saturday, and was pleased that the young outfielder was able to reap the rewards of it.
“Clearly, results matter,” Shildt said. “But again, I will say this. The process that leads to results—the clarity, the peace, the anchor, who you are, what you are, what you do that allows you to be the most successful and stay with that consistently—gives you that opportunity to have those results.
“I was pleased to see him get the results, like I mentioned, he had the right approach. And I don’t want to say Harrison completely had the wrong approach all year, but he’s a younger player still that’s in the process of making adjustments at the Major League level. I didn’t have the opportunity to do it, but my experience at this level for a number of years now, observing and being a part of this game for a long time—that’s not an easy one. I applaud the fact he’s getting toward it, working toward it. You know, Harrison, he clicks and turns that corner—which he’s capable of doing—you’re talking about a very, very good Major League Baseball player. But all we can do for Harrison, or my suggestion, is just be you. Just have a good at-bat and understand the situation. It will go from there, results will come from there.”
Though nobody wants to look up and see a sub-.200 batting average next to their name on the scoreboard, Bader seems committed to the process that he and the Cardinals believe holds the potential to reverse the energy of his offensive game this season.
Though Saturday was just one step in that journey for Bader, there's no denying it was a step in the right direction.
