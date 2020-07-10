ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Harris-Stowe State University is offering three kinds of classes for when classes resume and the Midtown campus reopens next month.
Students will be able to take traditional online classes, virtual online classes with video conferencing and hybrid classes that will be in-person for some students.
In-person classes will finish up right before Thanksgiving.
Harris-Stowe said the last three weeks of classes will be conducted remotely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.