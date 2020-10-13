ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the largest bi-state employers has partnered with Harris-Stowe State University.
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s (NGA) partnership with Harris-Stowe is said to lay the foundation for course offerings for STEM students.
Leaders at Harris-Stowe told News 4 by the university being a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), it exposes black students to engage with NGA experts giving them a footprint in STEM. This educational partnership is one of two in the country, leaders said.
“It gives us inroads to the NGA,” said Freddie Wills, Assistant Vice President of STEM Initiatives. “Access is very important. So, what this partnership does is that it gives our students access into a major STEM industry, not only is it a STEM industry but it is a federal agency. That’s tremendously important. The other thing I see here is that it gives our students the opportunity for social mobility.”
Wills said this brings a diverse group of young researchers inside the NGA and give them hands-on learning with personnel, facilities and professionals. Ultimately, Wills thinks the partnership will develop STEM educators and form a future workforce for NGA.
Wills told News 4 400 students will benefit from this, as STEM is one of the largest growing degree programs at the HBCU.
“The NGA is located in the heart of the African American community,” said Wills. “And if we don’t produce the students to go into that place, who else will? It’s important for Harris-Stowe to produce students that are going to be job ready and walk into the NGA and take on careers that are not only helpful to this community, but to the world.”
This partnership has been in the works for about three years
