ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Harris-Stowe State University received a more than $2 million grant to provide STEM opportunities for students.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The new program will work to increase recruitment, industry relationships, and graduation rates by increasing awareness of the challenges in the STEM workforce and working to address them.

In addition, Harris-Stowe will collaborate with Bio STL and Saint Louis University to provide STEM opportunities for students.

