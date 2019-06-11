ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dwaun Warmack, president of Harris-Stowe State University, has resigned to become president of Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
Provost Dwayne Smith will be interim president during the search for Warmack's replacement.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports applications to Harris-Stowe increased from 667 in 2013 to more than 6,000 in 2018. The school also added new majors in communications, psychology and history and now offers more than 50 majors.
The 162-year-old school in midtown St. Louis was created when the all-white Harris Teachers College and the all-black Stowe Teachers College merged after the U.S. Supreme Court's 1954 decision requiring public school integration.
Warmack's tenure was also marked by low graduation and freshman retention rates, discrimination lawsuits and failure to comply with federal standards on crime reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.