ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Harris-Stowe College basketball player has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon after police say he shot a gun into a crowd of people outside a nightclub.
According to court documents, Christian Wimbley was at the Marquee Lounge in the 1900 block of Locust Street on New Years Day when a fight broke out in the parking lot.
After the fight broke up Wimbley and two other men got into a SUV. As the SUV was pulling out of the lot, someone rolled down the window on the passenger side and fired multiple gunshots into a crowd.
Police reviewed the surveillance footage and identified the Wimbley, who is on the baseketball team at Harris-Stowe, as the shooter.
No injuries were reported.
He faces one count of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class B felony.
