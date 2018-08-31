ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – A local teen made the right decision and unknowingly changed someone’s life for the better.
Mara Golab looked on the ground while going to the lunchroom at Duchesne High School and saw what she thought was a $5 bill.
“I kinda looked around on the ground because my dad always told me be aware of your surroundings,” the 16-year-old said. “So, then I saw this $5 bill.”
But, it wasn’t $5, it was $100. The money belonged to Cafeteria Chef Laurie Wonish, who was cleaning tables when the bill fell out of her pocket.
“My friend had come that morning and donated [the money] to use toward a wheelchair ramp for my mom, for her to come home from the hospital,” she said.
Not knowing who the $100 bill belonged to, Mara took it straight to the office.
“Everybody was stunned, like, what do we do? How do we get this out,” Principal Fritz Long said. “So, when Lorie came in asking about it, we were like this is perfect.”
Lorie said the principal pulled the bill out of his pocket and told her that Mara had turned it in earlier in the day.
“I went over and hugged her and stared crying,” said Lorie.
Lorie added, “I’m totally blessed, and she’s just a good kid.”
