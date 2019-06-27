ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A South County teen is giving children across the area a reason to dance.
Flynn Kehm created ‘Born to Dance’ when she was in the fifth grade to help underserved and underprivileged children do what they love. The 16-year-old, a dancer since she was 3 years old, realized some kids couldn’t afford dance clothes and shoes so she stepped in to collect gently used dance clothing to give to the community.
“Two years ago, we sent donations to Puerto Rico after the hurricane and we got sent back pictures,” she said. “They were so happy and grateful.”
Between Thursday and Saturday, June 29, the nonprofit is hosting a donation drive at On Point Dancewear in Fenton.
“For this drive it’s going to orphans and foster care children in three different states,” Kehm said.
Click here to learn more about ‘Born to Dance.’
