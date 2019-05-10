ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A Metro East woman is working to beat a world record for a good cause, and she needs bras.
Julie Frazier placed blue barrels throughout local businesses in the Metro East to collect bras that will be used to break the world record for the biggest ball of bras, currently held by Baltimore.
"They made a 5-foot ball and it used 19,022 bras. We wanna beat that," she said.
Frazier, who is a breast cancer survivor and the founder of a nonprofit organization, thinks she’ll need between 22,000 and 23,000 bras to break the record.
“In 1989 I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer,” she told News 4. “My husband was told, because I don’t think they wanted to tell me, that I would never go home, that, at best, I would have 30 days…and March 6 was 30 years!”
The nonprofit organization Frazier created, ‘Working Towards a Cure,’ helps cancer patients by paying for things that insurance won’t.
“We pay co-pays on medication, power bills, water bills,” she said. “We paid off a deductible.”
To date, the organization has given away more than $314,000, which was raised from donations, selling potholders and from their annual bra walk, which is where she got the idea for the bra ball.
Frazier told News 4 after the bra ball is made they're going to take it apart and donate all the good bras to a woman’s shelter.
If you want to find out more ways you can give or help Frazier's organization click here.
